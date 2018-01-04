Simbisa and OK Zimbabwe drag Zimbabwe stocks lower

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange industrial index eased 0,74 percent to settle at 324,98 points on Thursday weighed down by losses in Simbisa and OK Zimbabwe while the mining index remained flat at 142,4 points.

The Top Ten index lost 0,36 percent to trade at 97,53 points. Market capitalisation stood at $9,23 billion in the day mirroring the loss recorded by the industrial index while the market turnover amounted to $781,935.

Losses were in Simbisa and OK Zimbabwe which eased 2,89 percent and 17,5 percent to close at 45,64 cents and 16,5 cents respectively.

Dawn and PPC also lost 15 percent and 8,89 percent to close at 1,7 cents and 94,75 cents respectively.

Additionally, Wildale dropped 5,48 percent to trade at 0,69 cents.

However, Zimre added 19,69 percent to trade at 3,1 cents while Edgars advanced 16,92 percent to settle at 4,7 cents.

Mobile operator, Econet added 0,28 percent to settle at 90,25 cents.

FBC and OML also added 0,25 percent and 0,16 percent to trade at 20,05 cents and 461,1 cents respectively.

Foreigners purchased shares worth $351,618 compared to sales which amounted to $62.

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin dropped 4 percent on the local exchange, Golix, to trade at $21,100. However, the digital currency is trading at a 45 percent premium on the global market price of $14,588. – Source