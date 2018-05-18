Zimbabwe lands R1.9 billion for airport from China

CAPE TOWN – Zimbabwe has signed a $153 million (R1.9bn) loan agreement with China’s Eximbank to expand its international airport in the capital Harare, online publication Construction Review reported.

It quoted finance and economic development minister Patrick Chinamasa as saying the project, which had been ratified by parliament and would commence soon, would restore Zimbabwe and Harare’s position as an international and regional hub.

“We expect increased traffic at the airport, as has been evidenced by traffic growth at the Victoria Falls international airport, after completion of that development project,” Chinamasa said.

– African News Agency (ANA)