Nearly 50pct of large firms now headed by women – CZI

HARARE,– The number of female headed companies in Zimbabwe’s manufacturing sector has risen by 8 percent, a survey by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has shown.

According to the survey women now lead about 13 percent of companies in the manufacturing sector from about 5 percent in previous years.

More than 45 percent of large companies which employ 100 or more workers are now led by female chief executives.

Of the the companies surveyed, Matabeleland, has the highest proportion of female CEOs at 18 percent while the Midlands has no single woman headed firm.

Female ownership of businesses in the manufacturing sector however still remains low with women having more stakes in medium sized firms compared to larger firms.

“Many social economic and legal hindrances for women, still exist preventing them from entering the workplace in growing their careers as well as their businesses,” said United Nations Women (UNW) country representative, Delphine Serumaga.

On average, the manufacturing sector employs 22 percent females compared to 78 percent males.

In 2015, 34 percent of female employees were employed as full time but this has improved to 39 percent in 2017.

The survey showed that women are most likely to employed in the textile industry and food stuffs sector. Females are least employed in the chemical sector and metal products.

According to the 2012 census women constitute 52 percent of the country's 13 million population.