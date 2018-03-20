ED invites General Electric to Zimbabwe

KIGALI, Rwanda – President Emmerson Mnangagwa today met Mr Jay, W. Ireland, the President and CEO of an American multi-national conglomerate General Electric in Kigali, Rwanda on the sidelines of the Business forum held in the town.

General Electric is into various sectors including aviation, health, energy and locomotives.

It is supplying locomotives to South Africa and could help Zimbabwe revamp the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) through supply of spare parts.

During the meeting, Mnangagwa invited Mr Ireland to Zimbabwe and scout possible areas of investment.

Speaking to the State media after the meeting, Mr Ireland said there are many areas of investment his company can be interested in.

“We can help in infrastructure capabilities in Zimbabwe. We are into power generation, healthcare, oil and gas, transportation that is aircrafts, engines as well as locomotives. We are working in about 30 countries in Africa, so in Zimbabwe we are going to look at health care, power and transportation areas,” he said.

A team from General Electric was in Zimbabwe a few weeks ago in search of business opportunities and the meeting of President Mnangagwa and Mr Ireland is a positive step in the right direction.

It is also in tandem with the new leadership’s mantra that Zimbabwe is open for business.

Ministers: Retired Lt. General Sibusiso Moyo, Dr Joram Gumbo and Dr Mike Bimha attended the meeting.

The president is expected to address a breakfast meeting tomorrow morning before attending the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area later.