ZANU PF challenges Mugabe to open up on Chamisa funding

HARARE – ZANU PF party spokesperson Simon Khaya has challenged former President Robert Mugabe to comment on allegations that he is bankrolling MDC president Nelson Chamisa in his quest to retain the party presidency at the elective Congress set to be held between the 24th and 26th of May.

Speaking to the media about Mugabe’s alleged funding of Chamisa after the party’s politburo meeting on Wednesday, Khaya Moyo said:

I have not heard any response from the former President about that, whether it is true or not true. It is just rumours going around. But I am saying, if I were the former President, I would have responded to the allegations by now.

Khaya Moyo, however, betrayed his party’s keen interest in what is happening in the Chamisa-led MDC. He said:

Our congress is in 2023, that is when we have a candidate and we know the candidate. How can we have a candidate for a party that is not ours? We don’t pick the candidate for other parties. They are at each other’s throats, so where do we come in? We hear that some say the constitution says only four positions shall be contested at the Congress, and then others say, no, no, no, it is all positions. Even their vice-president Elias Mudzuri has said we don’t think this Congress will come out well, the party might split. So where do we come in? Where does Zanu PF come in? We are very busy with our problems of fulfilling vision 2030.