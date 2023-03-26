US-based Pachedu wants Uebert Angel’s financial activities investigate

A shadowy group called Team Pachedu has written to the United Kingdom Home Office asking it to investigate Uebert Angel’s UK financial activities in line with the Proceeds of Crimes Act.

Pachedu claims that Angel is a British citizen and was witnessed by @Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit in Glasgow conspiring to launder US$1.2 Billion using his diplomatic bag.

Angel, one of Zimbabwe’s most influential diplomats, offered to use his status to launder millions of dollars through a gold-smuggling scheme, during an undercover operation by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit (I-Unit).

“Dear @ukhomeoffice

Uebert Angel, a British citizen, was witnessed by @AJIunit in Glasgow conspiring to launder US$1.2 Billion using his diplomatic bag.

Kindly investigate his UK financial activities in line with the Proceeds of Crimes Act.”

Angel, appointed ambassador-at-large and a presidential envoy by Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March 2021, told reporters he would be able to carry large volumes of dirty cash into the country using his diplomatic status.

The 44-year-old, who claims to be a prophet and heads a congregation — the Good News Church — with branches in 15 countries, said he would facilitate a scheme through which unaccounted cash could be exchanged for Zimbabwe’s gold. Recipients of the gold could then sell the precious metal for legitimate money, effectively turning their cash clean.

Angel and his business partner Rikki Doolan also claimed that their laundering operations had the approval of Mnangagwa, who has been in power since November 2017, when Zimbabwe’s controversial former leader Robert Mugabe was ousted in a military coup.

Source – Byo24

