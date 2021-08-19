Mwonzora appoints a shadow Cabinet

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader Douglas Mwonzora Thursday announced a 26-member shadow cabinet which he said will monitor and check the performance of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet, providing oversight and faithful implementation of government policies

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters, Mwonzora said the shadow cabinet will among other things, come up with alternative policies that are in the best interest of the country.

MDCT SHADOW CABINET