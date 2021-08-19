Mwonzora appoints a shadow Cabinet

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader Douglas Mwonzora Thursday announced a 26-member shadow cabinet which he said will monitor and check the performance of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet, providing oversight and faithful implementation of government policies
Addressing journalists at the party headquarters, Mwonzora said the shadow cabinet will among other things, come up with alternative policies that are in the best interest of the country.
MDCT SHADOW CABINET
1. Defence and War Veterans – Morgen Komichi
2. Energy and Power Development – Chief Ndlovu
3. Environment, Climate Change – Winfreda Yvonne Musarurwa
4. Tourism and Hospitality Industry – Memory Mbodia
5. Finance and Economic Development – Tapiwa Mashakada
6. Foreign Affairs – Brian Dube
7. International Trade – Reuben Chikudo
8. Health and Child Care – Ruth Labode
9. Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science And Technology Development – Samuel Banda
10. Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Piniel Denga
11. Industry and Cornrnerce – Dr David Tekeshe
12. Information Communication Technology, Postal And Courier Services – Khalipani Pugeni
13. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services – Sipho Mokone
14. Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Anele Ndebele
15. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Paurina Mpariwa
16. Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Climate and Rural Settlement – Loyce Mokonya
17. Local Government and Public Works – Gift Banda
18. National Housing and Social Amenities – Doroth Ndlovu
19. Primary and Secondary Education – Nomalanga Khumalo
20. Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation – Vincent Tsvangirai
21. Women’s Affairs and Community Development – Dorothy Ndlovu
22. Small and Medium Enterprises Development – Lindiwe Maposa
23. Transport and Infrastructural Development – Tichivanoni Mavetera
24. Mines a. Mining Development – Chinyanganya
25. State Security – Peter Mayo
26. Water Resources – Brightness Mangora
Ministers of State
Ministers of State
1. Harare – Morgen Femai
2. Mashonaland West – Gift Konjana
3. Mashonaland East – Jane Chifombo
4. Mashonaland Central – Gift Chimanikire
5. Masvingo – Festus Dumbu
6. Matabeleland South – Ekem Mayo
7. Matabeleland North – Lwazi Sibanda
8. Bulawayo – Nomvula Mguni
9. Mldlands – Teti Ronda
10. Manicaland – Giles Mutsekwa
Source – the herald