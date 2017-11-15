Is Mnangagwa back in the country?

Former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he is back in the country and will be quite busy over the next few days, according to the twitter handle in his name.

“My communication​ with you will now be via formal broadcasting channels so I’m unlikely to use the twitter handle. Thank you all for the support & solidarity,” the twitter handle says.

It is not clear whether this is Mnangagwa tweeting as at one time there was a tweet that the page was not being run by Mnangagwa but had been created to annoy Jonathan Moyo.

The tweet was removed and has been reporting on the latest developments in the country including that the press statements by the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front youth leader Kudzai Chipanga and the one by ZANU-PF spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo were a bluff.

He tweeted: “Done deal”.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces has taken over but insists that this is not a military take over.

It said that President Robert Mugabe and his family are safe and has urged people to minimize travel within the capital unless they are going to work.

“We wish to assure the nation that His Excellency, The President, of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde R.G Mugabe and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed,” the ZDF said.

“We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice.

“As soon as we have accomplished our mission we expect that the situation will return to normalcy.”

Immediately after the ZDFG statement, ED tweeted: “Today 15/11/17, we salute & applaud the bravery of our ZDF who decisively rejected desperate last minute concessions by an Executive whose sole objective was to create a family dynasty.

“An Army led transitional phase will now pave way for a peaceful, free &fair democratic election.”

Three hours later he tweeted: “Zimbabweans stay calm &remain tuned to national news. I’m back in the Country &will be quite busy over the next few days. My communication​ with you will now be via formal broadcasting channels so I’m unlikely to use the twitter handle. Thank you all for the support & solidarity.”