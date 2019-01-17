Evan Mawarire Charged With Treason

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) says a prominent pastor and activist, Evan Mawarire, has been charged with subverting a constitutional government amid a crackdown on protests against a dramatic fuel price increase.

ZHLR says in a statement that police have added the new charge against Evan Mawarire, who is among the more than 600 people arrested this week.

Mawarire of This Flag Movement famously launched the National Shutdown campaign that led to nationwide anti-government protests in 2016, already faced a charge of inciting violence.

The unrest in Zimbabwe is the most serious since deadly post-election violence on August 1 when 7 people were shot dead by soldiers in Harare CBD.

The latest protests pose a major challenge for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has failed to deliver on promises to revive the collapsed economy.