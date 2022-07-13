Belarus opens embassy in Zimbabwe

RELATIONS between Zimbabwe and Belarus have been boosted after the official opening of the Belarusian Embassy in Harare this Monday.

With relations between Harare and Minsk stretching for the last three decades in sectors such as agriculture and transport, the two countries are hoping to deepen cooperation after the opening of an embassy in Zimbabwe.

Belarus Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Alexander Sidoruk described the partnership with Zimbabwe as critical.

“Belarus considers Zimbabwe as a key partner in the region and the opening of the embassy will allow as to pursue further our areas of interest in the country,” he said.

Support that has been given to Zimbabwe has been key in propelling developmental initiatives under the Second Republic in pursuit of Vision 2030.

“The Zimbabwe Government is most grateful for two Financing Facilities worth US$50 million and US51 million by the Republic of Belarus to support the modernisation of our country’s Agricultural Sector.

“These Facilities funded the Farm Mechanisation Programme at the Institute of Agricultural Engineering in Hatcliffe, Harare, which was launched by His Excellency President Mnangagwa in 2020 and the provision of Agricultural Equipment, including 163 Tractors, 19 Combine Harvesters, 52 Seed Mills and 4 low-bed Trucks,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Fredrick Shava.

The establishment of the Belarus Rmbassy in Harare is expected to conclude the Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation, the Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement and the Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement, among other areas of cooperation. – BBC

