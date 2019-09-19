WATCH: SA drug mule back home from Thai prison

JOHANNESBURG – Convicted South African drug mule Nolubabalo Nobanda was met by family, friends and her lawyer at OR Tambo International Airport.

Nobanda was busted at the Bangkok Airport with 1.5-kg of cocaine stuffed in her dreadlocks in 2011.

She has been released after serving seven years of her 15-year sentence in a Thai prison.

Nobanda has hinted that she plans to use her experience to raise awareness and stop other young people from falling into the same trap.

She expressed her gratitude to South Africans for their support.

“It’s good to be back home, I want to thank all South Africans for supporting me throughout the eight-years,” Nobanda said.

“It hasn’t been easy, my people have been behind me, I just want to thank my country for all their love, for all their support and all their prayers. I am back home stronger, I just want to spend time with my family.”