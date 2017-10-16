Trump and Western leaders silent on terrorist attack in Somalia

President Donald Trump, who’s famous for his restless Twitter fingers, hasn’t said a thing about Saturday’s horrific terrorist attack in Somalia.

At least 300 people were killed and roughly 300 more injured in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, by two devastating car bombs. The Somali government has blamed the incident—which represents the deadliest terrorist attack in the country’s history—on Al-Shabab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate.

Trump is often among the first to publicly react to terrorist attacks in the Western world, in many cases without first having the full details (his recent speculatory tweets about an attack in London angered British leaders). Indeed, Trump seemingly goes out of his way to comment on such attacks. But after hundreds were killed by an attack that featured dual car bombings in the Horn of Africa, one could hear proverbial crickets chirping at the White House.

Perhaps this is simply because Trump is aware the Mogadishu attack will likely not matter to his electoral base, which is seemingly more likely to be enraged by black NFL players protesting systemic racism than an Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group murdering hundreds in a predominantly Muslim country. Or perhaps there is another reason. Newsweek reached out to the White House to give Trump an opportunity to respond, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.