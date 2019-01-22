Ronaldo, facing tax fraud accusations, arrives in Spanish court

MADRID (Reuters) – Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in court in Madrid on Tuesday to face accusations of tax fraud, where he is expected to plead guilty after striking a deal last year with authorities.

Ronaldo said nothing as he walked past journalists in to court dressed in black jacket and trousers, black turtleneck, white trainers and sunglasses, only gesturing with his hand.

The 33-year-old Juventus forward agreed to settle the case by paying an 18.8 million euro ($21.3 million) fine and accepting a suspended jail sentence.

Under Spanish law, a first offender can serve anything less than a two-year sentence under probation, so according to the deal, Ronaldo will not be required to serve his time in jail.

The court appearance is expected to be short, with officials saying the hearing will only require the player to confirm that he accepts the deal.