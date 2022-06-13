Shocking audio of Temba Mliswa attacking Mnangagwa

In a shocking audio Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has come out guns blazing attacking President Emmerson Mnangagwa and blaming him for failing to lead Zimbabwe.

Mliswa who claims to be related to Mnangagwa castigated the cabinet , government and those around Mnangagwa for being incompetent and corrupt.

He further went on to claim that Mnangagwa had destroyed ZANU PF and the party needed a lot of rebuilding.

Mliswa said the National Cell day exposed the party that it doesn’t have members.

Follow link below to listen to full audio