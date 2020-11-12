Zanu PF takesover Ginimbi’s funeral as Mutodi announced arrangements. Heroes status?

The former deputy minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Energy Mutodi has announced funeral arrangements for the late Zimbabwean socialite and businessman, Genius Ginimbi Kadungure.

Flanked with Ginimbi’s brother and uncle at Ginimbi’s mansion, the ZANU PF legislator for Goromonnzi (Domboshava) constituency said everyone was free to attend the funeral to give the socialite a befitting send-off.

Kadungure died in a horrific road accident after his Rolls Royce was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit along Borrowdale Road before veering off the road, hitting a tree and catching fire.

Mutodi said the socialite’s body will arrive in Domboshava on Friday before burial on Saturday. Watch the video below for more.