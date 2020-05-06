Police to clear Chamisa’s Vanguard militia from Harvest

REINSTATED MDC Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora has requested the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to assist him to evict the Nelson Chamisa camp officials from the party headquarters as well “flashing out the criminal gang guarding the premises”.

Mwonzora also wants the police to sweep the party building, located along Nelson Mandela Street in Harare CBD, so that the premises “are free of any illegal or dangerous items.”

Mwonzora is using the 31st of March Supreme Court judgement that ruled in favour of MDC-T faction leader Thokozani Khupe.

The court judgement ruled that MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa’s ascendancy to the MDC-T presidency was illegitimate.

Part of the letter read:

Dear Sir. Re: Request for Police Assistance at Morgan Tsvangirai House We refer to the above subject matter.

On the 31th of March. 2020. the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe made a judgement in which it upheld the decision of the High Court on the leadership Or MDC.

In particular the ruling divested Advocate Nelson Chamisa of the leadership of the party and reinstated the leadership as elected at the MDC congress in 2014.

Mwonzora’s request to have MDC Alliance removed Harvest House asked the following from the police:

1. Help us gain peaceful entry into the premises for purposes of preparing same as a safe and healthy working place.

2. Flashing out the criminal gang occupying the premises. These are the youths who have been in the premises threatening violence.

3. Helping with ” sweeping” the premises so that they are free of any illegal or dangerous items.

4. Maintaining law and order so that there are no disturbances during the fumigation process.

5. Cordon off the premises if need he where there is a threat of violence.

6. Help as get entry into specific offices including the President, National Chairman. Secretary General, Organizing Secretary and Treasurer General’s office.

In February 2018, Mwonzora had to be guarded by police as the MDC youths bayed for his blood at the funeral of the founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

7. Doing any other things that will help in the maintaining of law and order in the premises.

We intent (sic) to enter into the premises in the morning of Friday, the 30th of April. 2020 so that our fumigation teams start work.

In anticipation of the lack of cooperation by the other parties we may engage the services of the locksmith in gaining entry into certain offices.

We will also appoint a small team to liaise with the police officers from time to time.

Attached to this letter find; a. A copy of the Supreme Court Order in question.

See below: