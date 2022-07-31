Mnangagwa rape allegations: Susan Mutami’s rape claim treshed

FORMER Environment and Tourism deputy minister Annastancia Ndlovu, who is now a full-time employee at Zanu-PF headquarters in the party’s directorate, has strongly denied reports that she was sexually abused by President Emmerson Mnangagwa while she was a minor in Midlands.

The sensational reports were made by Australian-based Zimbabwean citizen Susan Mutami on the micro-blogging social media site Twitter recently.

Mutami has filed a police report in Australia against Mnangagwa, whom she alleged raped her several times from the age of 15.

Tagging Mnangagwa’s official Twitter handle, Mutami said the country’s leader “used to sleep with Annastancia Ndovu, the late Melody Dziva when they were minors too. I knew Annastancia before she even became a child parliamentarian. It’s a clique of older men who abuse young vulnerable women in society under the pretext of providing assistance.”

Dziva, who became the youngest female Zanu-PF legislator at 28 in 2013 and died in 2020, was Midlands proportional representation Member of Parliament.

However, in an exclusive interview with The NewsHawks, Ndlovu, who was once an MP for Shurugwi, said Mutami was not her advocate and must only speak for herself.

“To start with, I was never a child parliamentarian as she alleges. I joined Zanu-PF while at Midlands State University when I was 19 years old, which means I was already an adult. I became an MP at 27. So her (Mutami) reports are utter nonsense. She must also let Dziva rest in peace,” Ndlovu said.

“We will not get our attention diverted by agents of the country’s detractors. Their attacks give us more inspiration to stay focused. We keep our eyes on the ball. I know President Mnangagwa as a great and principled leader, father, teacher and a strict disciplinarian.”

Asked if she ever visited Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe, where Mutami said some sexual abuses by the country’s leader took place, Ndlovu said: “I only went there when there were Zanu-PF party programmes.”

On 19 November 2017, Ndlovu was among several other ministers and top Zanu-PF officials who were fired from the party for belonging to a faction known as G40 which sided with the late President Robert Mugabe just before the coup that finally toppled the long-time ruler.

The other ministers who were fired together with her are Jonathan Moyo (Higher and Tertiary Education), Saviour Kasukuwere (Local Government), Ignatius Chombo (Finance), Patrick Zhuwao (Public Services), Walter Mzembi (Foreign Affairs), Makhosini Hlongwane (Sports), and Samuel Undenge (Energy).

Paul Chimedza and Mandi Chimene, who were provincial ministers for Masvingo and Manicaland respectively, were also fired on the day.

Innocent Hamandishe, who held the Zanu-PF youth league national commissar’s post and Kudzanai Chipanga, the then youth league secretary, were also fired together with Ndlovu.