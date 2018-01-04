MDC-T Secretary For Security Says Mnangagwa Has Implemented Security Sector Reforms By Moving Generals

HARARE – Secretary for Security for the opposition MDC-T and former Home Affairs Minister Giles Mutsekwa has said that by redeploying the military generals, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented security reforms.

The opposition has been clamouring for security sector reforms to ensure that the military does not interfere in civilian processes. After President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeded former president Robert Mugabe, he appointed several military generals to senior government and party posts.

The redeployments are as follows:

Former commander of the Defence Forces (CDF) General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga was named Vice President of Zimbabwe and Zanu-PF.

Former Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Chief Marshal (Retired) Perrance Shiri was named Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Resettlement.

The spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces during the military takeover, Lieutenant-General (Retired) Sibusiso Moyo was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Lieutenant-General (Retired) Engelbert Rugeje was named the Zanu-PF Secretary for the Commissariat, replacing former Minister of Local Government Saviour Kasukuwere.

Long-serving Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Augustine Chihuri was also pushed into retirement and was replaced by Deputy Commissioner Godwin Matanga, in the interim.

Said Mutsekwa:

Transformation comes in different ways. Firstly, you can have it through retraining and re-orienting the security services. You can also have transformation by plucking out those that you can identify as more political than being military. Pluck them out of that field and put them where they want to belong. That also brings transformation. I see that as a reform of the security sector…As you are aware since we have been in existence as opposition our call has always been that we must transform the security services in Zimbabwe. In this scenario, Zimbabwe is experiencing transformation which the former president (Robert Mugabe) has been resisting but now if we look at our scenario you will find that most generals and senior officers have been moved from the military to take up posts in governance.

Mutsekwa’s sentiments may not be welcomed by sections of the opposition who criticise Mnangagwa for “militarising” the government.

More: Daily News