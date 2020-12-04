Businessman Chigumba in messy divorce, abandons wife for bar tender

The ex-husband of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba is embroiled in a messy divorce with his estranged wife Chido Chigumba (nee Chimutanda), Zim Morning Post can exclusively reveal.

Mac Christopher Chigumba (Jnr), a top businessman who is son to former Zanu PF legislator Christopher Chigumba and has interests in mining and petroleum, is now believed to have moved on to his third wife.

The divorce matter between Mac and his second wife, Chido, is being heard at the High Court.

This publication has it on solid ground that Chigumba (Jnr) abandoned his wife and customarily married Ashley Bofu, whom he met at an upmarket joint – Pablos nightclub – where she worked as a bar tender.

“Mac was smitten with love for the bar tender and they started dating. He frequented the club and that’s when Ashley caught his eye,” revealed an insider close to the couple.

“At one time his wife stormed in the club acting on a tip off and they clashed with Ashley. Mac defended Ashley and said she was just a friend. Chido believed him until things were to later take a new twist. Mac then abandoned Chido at their matrimonial house, leaving her and their three children,” our source added.

“He also subjected her emotional abuse and at one time he had the audacity to invite Ashley to one of their children’s birthday parties.”

The divorce proceedings were prolonged because of some sticking issues. The two parties are failing to reach common ground in terms of property sharing.

Chido is staying at their Greendale house where services of a maid and driver were enlisted for her, our source revealed.

Zim Morning Post understands that Chigumba (Jnr) is building a house for Ashley in Chegutu.

“He is actually building a house for Ashley in Chegutu and construction started after he paid lobola for her. Ashley is pregnant and she is happy to be a Chigumba,” said our source.

Zim Morning Post understands that the divorce proceedings are still underway; meaning that Chigumba(Jnr) and Chido’s marriage still subsists.

His marriage to Ashley therefore leaves the former Pablos Nightclub bar tender liable to adultery damages as the estranged couple (Chigumba (Jnr) and Chido) were married under Marriage Act Chapter 5:11.

The couple sired three children.

Chigumba (Jnr) also sired four children with his first wife Zec boss Justice Priscilla (Chigumba).

The couple ‘reunited’ in July last year at the occasion of the birthday party of their daughter Mukai after at least two decades.

Zim Morning Post this week sought comments from both parties and they confirmed the development.

“Who is your source, I prefer living a private life and don’t want anything to do with this,” Chido.

“Of course we had our differences with my husband but it’s between us and not for the public.”

“Please, I do not want this drama, leave us alone,” she added.

Chigumba Jnr simply questioned why this publication was interested in the matter.

“What is your interest in this case anyway,” he said.