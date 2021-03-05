Ex-Minister Energy Mutodi files police report

Former Information Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi has filed a police report against an impostor accused of identity theft.

This report follows a Facebook post purported to be from Energy Mutodi in which ZBC news anchor Lee Ann Bernard was pictured with First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa. The picture carries a caption which reads First lady meets second lady.

Mutodi reported the matter at Borrowdale police.

Full statement below :

2. I do not know the accused person but I suspect the ministry of Information employees and those who run ZBC online accounts including internet bloggers who may be paid to do smear campaigns to be behind this.

3. I recall on the 3rd of March 2021 I was alerted by one of my friends on whatsup to the effect that there was a facebook account using my name and posted on Facebook a picture that is depicting the First Lady meeting an alleged Second Lady whose identity I do not know. The picture has a message “When First lady meets the Second lady #IfyouknowUknowl!”

4. The picture and message are surely defamatory and an attempt to cause a character assassination on me as I know nothing in connection with it and I have no account that has such information and neither have I sent such a post. The act to use my name and my picture on the fake facebook account is

outrageous.

5. The accused has no right to act in such a manner