Chitungwiza land baron Mabamba arrested

A Chitungwiza land baron, Dr Fredrick Mabamba of United Westand Housing Cooperative has been arrested by the anti-corruption hawks today.

Mabamba was arrested on allegations related to illegal parcelling out of residential stands all over Chitungwiza.

According to police sources, he was apprehended at his Town Centre offices following a witch-hunting visit by a high powered Government delegation that toured Chitungwiza and Budiriro 5B last weekend.

Last year Mabamba caused a stir after trying to block Chitungwiza Municipality from constructing its Civic Centre on State land claiming the land belonged to him.