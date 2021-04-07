Brazilian Cocaine Dealer Nabbed At RGMI Airport

A Brazilian national was on 2 April arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for illegal possession of cocaine.

Caroline Silver Mafra (23), and her two local accomplices Patience Muringa (32), Siege Fried Zibusiso Dhlovu (33) were nabbed by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department Drugs and Narcotics, Harare and the Homicide and Law and Order for illegal possession of 230 grammes of cocaine valued at $1 932 000.

The trio appeared before Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko who remanded them in custody and referred them to the High Court for bail application.

Allegations are that on 1 April, police got information that Mafra was flying to Zimbabwe from Brazil with contraband of cocaine aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The following day, police detectives set an ambush at the airport and intercepted Mafra.

Meanwhile, Murinda and Dhlovu arrived at the airport driving a BMW vehicle to pick her and they were also arrested.

The duo was supposed to accompany Mafra to a guest lodge in Marlborough, Harare, where she was booked and was supposed to give the drugs to a Nigerian national only identified as Boby.

Murinda and Dhlovu later led detectives to their home where a plastic bag that contained fabric and some powder substance was recovered from one of their bedrooms.