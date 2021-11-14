Zimbabwean ruling party Zanu PF Spokesman has died

ZANU PF’S spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo has died.

A family member confirmed the death of the former Information Minister and ambassador Sunday afternoon.

He was 76.

Khaya Moyo, an ultimate political survivor who treaded a fine political line in the latter years of his political life, succumbed to an undisclosed long-term illness Sunday, according to a close family member.

“He has breathed his last following a long illness. The man has rested,” the family source said.

Khaya Moyo, a former Zipra cadre, played a key role in the liberation struggle and is previously Zimbabwe’s ambassador to South Africa.

He quit his ambassadorial post in 2009 to take up to become a Zanu PF national chairman and also held several cabinet posts until he was retired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018.

