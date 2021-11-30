Zanu PF calls for emergence meeting amid internal turmoil and mysterious death of top banker

HARARE – Zanu PF will tomorrow hold a Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare as it intensifies the ongoing restructuring exercise to ensure a clean sweep in the 2023 harmonised elections.

In a statement, the party’s acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Dr Mike Bimha urged members to be punctual.

“The Secretary for Administration Dr O Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an ordinary Politburo session to be held on Wednesday 1 December 2021 at the home of the people’s revolution, Zanu PF headquarters, commencing at 1000 hours.

“All members should be seated by 0945 hours sharp,” said Dr Bimha.

The Politburo meeting comes after the party’s successful 19th Annual People’s Conference in Bindura last month.

Meanwhile, police are reported to have launched a search for a woman who is believed to have been the late businessman Doug Munatsi’s last guest. Munatsi died a horrific death in a house fire at his Northfields penthouse in the early hours of Monday, Some witnesses are reported to have heard an explosion-like sound just before the fire.

The woman has only been identified as Coletta NPFK, as she did not use her full name when she entered the building. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department say Coletta arrived at about 1905 and was escorted to the now deceased’s flat. She is reported to have left the apartment at approximately 2118 hours on foot.

Below is the policy memo of the initial investigation into the death of businessman Douglas Munatsi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

