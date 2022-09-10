Social Media infleuncer Hopewell Chin’ono targets Prof Jonathan Moyo

Social media influencer Hopewell Chin’ono has launched a blistering attack on self-exiled former ZANU PF Politburo member Jonathan Moyo, saying the former Information Minister has become irrelevant to political discourse in Zimbabwe.

Posting on Twitter, Chin’ono said Moyo had attacked him unprovoked daily and was also using proxies to attack him with manufactured lies.

He accused Moyo of clamping down on journalists when he was Information Minister and also defending the repressive media law, the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA). Said Chin’ono:

1. Jonathan Moyo can now fulminate all he likes, he simply ceased making practical political sense a long time ago, he is yesterday’s man.

All his rants are now just self-serving platitudes, rooted in political opportunism and personal attacks.

He is a deliberate distraction!

2. Jonathan Moyo and his sidekicks have been attacking us and myself specifically for no reason.

Attacking Fadzayi Mahere and Nelson Chamisa with lies just to smear, with the help of a female lawyer in the background.

He survives on attention, I will now IGNORE him and FOCUS!

3. Jonathan Moyo did a lot of damage to people’s lives.

Journalists and media folks died after being ruthlessly kicked out of work for no reason except that they refused to be unprofessional

Jonathan is the last person to give us lectures on morality and human decency!

Last year Moyo reportedly offered to fund the training of the then Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance ahead of the 2023 elections before he fell out with the opposition party, now CCC.

