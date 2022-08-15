Sikhala’s application dismissed, again

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala’s application for refusal of further remand in a case he is accused of falsifying information has been dismissed.

Sikhala is facing charges of communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the state after he claimed that a police officer used a baton stick to beat to death a baby strapped on its mother’s back in Harare last year.

He made an application for refusal of further remand arguing that the trial date set for the 21st of November was too far before demanding to be tried within two weeks.

Harare Regional Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje however dismissed the application noting that it had no merit since as the State did not delay to give the accused a trial date.

Meanwhile, the trial of CCC activists Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri who are accused of faking abduction continued this Monday with the State submitting a network video recorder which holds critical evidence that places the accused in Harare at a time they claimed to have been abducted.

In another matter, two suspected robbers who attacked a Chitungwiza family before getting away with valuables worth over two thousand United States dollars have been remanded in custody after appearing in court this Monday charged with robbery.

21- year-old Patricia Mutedzi and Davison Chinopenga aged 45 allegedly broke into a Chitungwiza house armed with iron bars and machetes before demanding cash and valuables.

The court heard that the complainants surrendered cash and valuables including mobile phones and a laptop.

Chinopenga is facing other charges of unlawful possession of explosives and possession of articles for criminal use after he was found in possession of explosives, iron bars and machetes when his house was searched by the police.

