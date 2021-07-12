Passion Java caught up in deadly Zanu PF internal feud

THE economic empowerment lobby group, the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) has distanced itself from recent reckless utterances made by the controversial prophet, Passion Java.

Java, last week, endorsed Mary Mliswa-Chikoka as his choice in a bruising fight for the Mashonaland West provincial chairperson post. The powerful post became vacant last month after the holder, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, was promoted to be a member of the Zanu PF.

Ziyambi’s promotion has resulted in a fierce battle for the vacant provincial chairperson post pitting Mliswa-Chikoka, who is also the Hurungwe West and Mashonaland West Provincial Minister and Zanu PF provincial chairperson Vengai Musengi.

However, Java, who in recent weeks has been seen with senior Zanu PF officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has also mysteriously joined the Zanu PF factional fights and endorsed Mliswa-Chikoka to be the next provincial chairperson.

However, Java’s endorsement of Mliswa-Chikoka has not been well received by the AGG where the questionable prophet is also its vice president.

AAG president, Mike Chimombe was at the weekend forced to denounce Java’s statements saying attempts to link the organisation with Zanu PF Mashonaland West province were misguided.

“The comments that were made by the Vice President Passion Java were in his personal opinions and do not represent AAG. It is, therefore, futile to try and malign the reputation of the AAG leadership and what it stands for by associating the organisation with the remarks made by Vice President Java in his personal capacity,” Chimombe, who is also a Zanu PF youth leader, said.

Reports indicate that Java’s rise in the AAG has prompted deep divisions among board members.

At the weekend, another controversial businessman with strong Zanu PF links, Delish Nguwaya resigned from AAG accusing Java of being “unprofessional” shown by his interference in Zanu PF factional fights.

To this end, Java has been summoned by the AAG leadership to make a retraction and align his utterances to himself.

“Vice President Java will buttress this point by speaking on these issues to correct the misconception that has arisen as a result of his personal opinions. The AAG is apolitical and holds its values sacrosanct and, therefore, has no business dabbling in Mashonaland West politics, which the circulating video is attempting to project,” said Chimombe.

The AAG president added the organisation is not in the business of endorsing or campaigning for political candidates. – Newzim