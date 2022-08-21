Mnangagwa’s ally super cars towed

TWO super cars belonging to Zanu PF Gokwe Nembudziya legislator Mayor Justice Wadyajena that were impounded by Beitbridge border authorities on Friday were yesterday towed back to Harare as part of a wider probe into a US$5 million looting scandal.

Wadyajena’s Lamborghini and BMW X6M cars were impounded at the border amid claims that he wanted to take them outside the country as he feared they would be forfeited to the state.

The cars were towed back to the capital allegedly on the instructions of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

#BREAKING

🔴Wadyajena arrested on US$5 million fraud and money laundering. pic.twitter.com/MWrT2RmDQO — NewsDay Zimbabwe (@NewsDayZimbabwe) August 16, 2022

