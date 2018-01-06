Jonathan Moyo rubbishes Mnangagwa’s visit to Tsvangirai calls it ambulance-chasing propaganda

Exiled G40 member Jonathan Moyo has rubbished President Emmerson Mnangagwa visit to Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday describing it as “ambulance-chasing propaganda”.

In his first tweet this year, Moyo who said he was taking a break on 15 December to do major offline work, said: “This is no PR Coup & no history. It’s ambulance-chasing propaganda for the optics of exploiting the poor health of a terminally ill political rival. The propaganda is cynical, crude, desperate & unAfrican. It intrudes into & violates a constitutionally protected right to privacy.”

Tsvangirai’s spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka thanked Mnangagwa for visiting the former Prime Minister.

“We thank him for his gesture, which is in keeping with our African culture,” he said after the visit.

“In the 45-minute closed door meeting, President Mnangagwa, was accompanied by Vice President Chiwenga.

“The two leaders discussed the current dire situation in the country, the plight of the people, the cash crisis afflicting the country, the urgency of free and fair elections to ensure a return to legitimacy as well as the need to engage the international community so that the country rejoins the family of nations.”

One of Tsvangirai’s deputies, Nelson Chamisa who was at Tsvangirai’s house when Mnangagwa visited was all praise for Mnangagwa.

“It’s a welcome thing. It’s African to care for one another; it’s very Zimbabwean,” he said.

“This is the new politics we want to see, the politics of peace, the politics of working together, the politics of feeling for one another.

“This is the direction and we hope it is the kind of talk that will be walked and talk that will be sustained.

“Going forward we want to see a peaceful election in Zimbabwe and we are very appreciative.”