Crowds packed outside Doves to bid farewell to Ginimbi

November 13, 2020 Staff Reporter Headlines, Zimbabwe 0

A church service for the late socialite, Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure has just been held at Doves in Harare.

Now, a convoy of friends and family of the late Ginimbi is on standby outside the parlour to take the body around Harare before heading to Domboshava where another church service will be conducted in the main tent.

Thereafter, an all-white celebration will be held. Meanwhile, people are teeming outside the Doves offices chanting “Mhene imhene”as they bid farewell to the late.

The convoy is having challenges leaving the parlour because of the human traffic.



