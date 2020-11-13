Watch: Large Crowd At Doves Parlour For Ginimbi Funeral Service

Hundreds of people gathered at a Doves Parlour along Kwame Nkrumah Street in central Harare on Friday for a funeral service for the late socialite Genius Kadungure, better known as Ginimbi.

A Vintage Rolls Royce hearse was provided to ferry Ginimbi’s body to Domboshava where he will be buried.

The proceedings at Ginimbi’s funeral service were led by Lieutenant Chari of the Salvation Army.

From Doves, Ginimbi’s body was taken to Dreams Night Club, an entertainment joint he owned, before being taken to Domboshava.

Watch the crowds in the video below: