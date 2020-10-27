Chamisa’s MDC in massive voter education exercise

THE MDC Alliance in Marondera has embarked on a massive voter education exercise ahead of the hung local authority and constituency by-elections.

The Marondera Central seat fell vacant after the recall of youthful legislator Caston Matewu by the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T.

The MDC-T also recalled five Marondera town councillors, including mayor Chengetai Murova, a move that has since paralysed the local authority.

In a bid to reclaim the lost wards and constituency, the Nelson Chamisa-led party is mobilising the youths to register to vote ahead of the by-elections which were recently indefinitely suspended by government.

The ban has, however, been challenged in court and the matter is still pending.

MDC Alliance Marondera district organising secretary Misheck Manyere confirmed the development, saying they would continue to mobilise the youths as the party seeks to get more new voters.

“We are out there in full force mobilising the youths and other citizens to register to vote. As we are gearing for a by-election. It is different from the harmonised one, hence we need new voters. We are happy about the response from the youths,” he said.

The opposition party has since announced that no by-elections are to be held in all wards and constituencies affected by recalls. Matewu yesterday told NewsDay that his party’s mobilisation exercise was targeting the youths.

Meanwhile, the hunt for a candidate in Marondera Central has begun in the Zanu-PF party.

It is reported that party stalwart Lawrence Katsiru is set to bounce back and contest against educationist Cleopas Kundiona in the primary elections.

Kundiona defeated Katsiru in the 2018 primary elections, with the former subsequently losing to Matewu in the July 31 harmonised elections. NewsDay is reliably informed that a faction within the Zanu-PF party is pushing for Kundiona to go unopposed.