CCC twitter page vanishes after Prof. Jonathan Moyo asked questions

The Citizens Coalition for Change twitter page has vanished days after exiled former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo pointed out that though the party was months old its twitter page said the party joined the social media platform in February 2010.

Moyo who spotted this tweeted: “What has happened to @CCCZimbabbwe, which claimed to have joined Twitter in 2010; while simultaneously claiming to be a five-months old brand new political party; supposedly with no link to any current or former political party? It was here on 11 Aug 2022 but has since vanished!”

While the twitter page is gone, the party’s facebook page is still running and so is its website though it is under the .com domain rather than the .org domain referred to on its facebook page.

