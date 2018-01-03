Auxillia Mnangagwa gets praise from Tsitsi Masiyiwa

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has received praise from a strange quarter- Tsitsi Masiyiwa, wife of Zimbabwe’s richest man Strive, owner of the Econet group of companies.

Tsitsi Masiyiwa, a philanthropist in her own right whose Higher Life Foundation has supported more than 250 000 children to access education services, showered the First Lady with praise for her charity work which has seen her visiting hospitals, prisons and the needy, including those in rural areas.

“#FLOZIM (First Lady of Zimbabwe) is leading by example. Her actions speak loudly. Well done for leading by example,” she tweeted on New Year’s day.

Auxillia Mnangagwa has been hailed for her charity work and impromptu visits to hospitals which have put workers on alert but she has also been criticised for usurping government ministers by giving out orders to government workers and of shedding “crocodile tears” for donating gifts to the people of Bulawayo when her husband was responsible for Gukurahundi.