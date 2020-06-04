Kasukuwere boots out farm invaders

EXILED former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere has successfully kicked out war veterans who invaded his Concorpia Farm in Mazowe after the High Court last week granted his application.

The former Zanu-PF national commissar, who was hounded out of government after a military coup in November 2017, through his lawyer, Harrison Nkomo of Mhishi Nkomo Legal Practitioners, was granted his application to have the four invaders off his farm within 14 days.

Efanos Mudzimunyi, Kudakwashe Moyana, Kenneth Mudzimunyi and Akim Mudzimunyi were ordered off the farm by the High Court in a judgment dated June 1, 2020.

“Whereupon, after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, the application be and is hereby granted. The applicant’s possession, use and occupation of ConcorpiaFarm, Mazowe, in the district of Mashonaland Central be and is hereby restored, so that the status quo ante (the existing state of affairs) is achieved,” the order read.

“The respondents and all persons claiming occupation and possession through them be and are hereby ordered to vacate Concorpia Farm, Mazowe in the district of Mashonaland Central within 14 days from the date of this order failing which the sheriff of the High Court is directed to eject them therefrom.”

In a letter to the Sheriff of the High Court, Nkomo said the invaders should be removed and have the order by the court explained to them.

“Kindly proceed to serve the order in this matter on the respondents as the following addresses … please explain to all the illegal occupants the net effect of the court order and direct them to leave,” Nkomo wrote in a letter dated June 2, 2020.

The invasion had threatened 77 hectares of Kasukuwere’s export quality citrus fruits after the invaders, apparently with the nod of Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri, had taken over operations, including harvesting the fruits.

Equipment at the farm was reportedly vandalised by invaders in tussles with Kasukuwere’s workers.