Belarusian company starts shipping harvesters to Zimbabwe

MINSK, (BelTA) – The Belarusian manufacturer of agricultural machines Gomselmash starts shipping 20 grain harvesters KZS-812 to Zimbabwe, BelTA has learned from the press service of Gomselmash.

According to the deputy director of the sales and maintenance center Evgeny Mezhenny, the machines will be sent in several shipments within two weeks. Five harvesters will be shipped on 17 March. Another five will be dispatched at the end of the week and the remaining ten – next week.

Two ports will be used for the shipment: Lithuanian Klaipeda and Russian Saint Petersburg with the reload in Germany. The Belarusian harvesters will reach Zimbabwe within three to four weeks.

The Belarusian holding company Gomselmash is one of the largest manufacturers of agricultural machines. It is one of the leaders on the world market of harvesters and other sophisticated agricultural machines.

The company uses the Palesse trademark to market the lineups of grain and forage harvesters, ear corn harvesters, potato harvesters, mowers, and other agricultural machines.

Palesse harvesters are used in fields of Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Czechia, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Argentina, Brazil, China, South Korea, Baltic states, and other countries. Gomselmash operates an extensive distribution chain, joint ventures, and assembly enterprises.