Kim Kardashian West reveals what she’d change about Kanye West

The 37-year-old reality star – who has shared snaps on social media of her man dropping off in many different situations – has admitted her husband even dozed off in a restaurant during her “first fashion dinner”.

Revealing the one thing she’d like to change about the 41-year-old rapper she told Ashley Graham’s podcast ‘Pretty Big Deal’: “I would say Kanye is definitely a little bit narcoleptic.

“He falls asleep, like, everywhere… My first fashion dinner when he was introducing us to people, they hardly spoke English and we were in France and he falls asleep at the dinner table in a restaurant.”

However, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ beauty admitted there are definitely things about her that Kanye would also like to change.

She said: “He’d prefer me not to curse. I do curse a lot. He would probably like it if I sent him sexy pictures more often. Yeah, I gotta get with it.”

Kim opened up on their life as a couple and insisted the pair – who married in 2014 and have children North, five, Saint, two, and eight-month-old Chicago together – have a normal relationship.

She explained: “We just sit in bed at nighttime and watch ‘Family Feud’ or whatever.

“Or we fight because he wants to watch ‘Rick and Morty’, and I’m like, ‘Can we please watch, like, the Long Island Medium?'”

Her comments come after reports claiming Kim was embarrassed” by Kanye’s recent outburst when he went on a rant about President Donald Trump – whom he has supported since he won the 2016 presidential election – during his appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’.

A source told People.com: “Having all this backlash against Kanye is embarrassing for her and her family, but she will never say that. She supports Kanye through and through and truly thinks her husband is entitled to his own opinion.”