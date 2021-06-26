Teacher fined for smoking weed

A CHIREDZI teacher was on Monday fined $4 000 after being caught smoking dagga at a bottle store at Checheche Growth Point.

Simbisai Sithole (46) of Mahlasera Village in Chief Gudo’s area, who is employed as a teacher at Zungudza Primary School in Chiredzi, appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mr Franklin Mkwananzi facing charges of unlawfully and intentionally smoking of dangerous drugs without a licence or permit.

He was convicted on his own guilty plea.

Prosecutor, Mr Thulani Zondwayo, told the court that on June19, police detectives who were on patrol spotted Sithole smoking dagga in Zineku Bar at Checheche Growth Point.

They approached and arrested him.

Asked why he smokes dagga, Sithole pleaded for lenience, claiming that he was not a chain smoker of the illicit drug.

“Your worship, I am appealing to the court to forgive me. I am not an addict of dagga. It is because I had a headache and I was advised to smoke dagga to cure it,” he said.

Sithole was fined $4 000 or face a five-day imprisonment. – Manica Post