Exam cheats in court

TWO Chibuwe High School ‘O’ Level students in Chipinge district were on Monday dragged to court for allegedly leaking two Zimbabwe School Examination Council papers.

The duo, who cannot be named because of their age, appeared before senior magistrate, Mr Vuso Gapara.

They are facing charges of contravening Section 35(a) of the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) Chapter 25:18 which criminalises anyone who unlawfully access examination material. They were not asked to plead and will appear in court on a date to be advised by the State.

It was the state’s case led by Mr Themba Dhliwayo that on October 26 last year at around 2pm, the accused persons were candidates who sat for ZIMSEC Ordinary Level English Paper 2 at Chibuwe High School.

“During the course of the examination, an invigilator Mariah Mafanise caught one Casper Mlambo with a small piece of paper that had examination material similar to the question paper that was set for at the material time.

“Mafanise then swiftly advised the examination committee at the school and an inquiry was conducted leading to the identification of the accused who had examination material for History Paper 2 and Shona Paper 2 in a Samsung smart phone which he was using,” he said

Mr Dhliwayo said, upon further interrogations, the accused then implicated his accomplice as the owner of the smart phone.

“The second accused revealed that they shared the examination material with 15 other students who received the examination material through a WhatsApp group platform.

“A police report was made leading to the arrest of the two accused persons and the recovery of the smart phone which had the examination material. The exam material was printed from the recovered phone and may be produced in court as exhibit,” said Mr Dhliwayo.