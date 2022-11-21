Zimbabwe, EU sign financial agreements valued at €47 million

ZIMBABWE and the European Union, (EU) have signed two financial agreements worth €47 million in Health and electoral processes to support the implementation of the National Development Strategy One, (NDS1).

The agreements signed this Monday are part of the 2022 Annual Action Plan for the European Union (EU) support to Zimbabwe.

Treasury has described the move as an important element in the country’s development agenda.

“The project will be implemented by the government, Ministry of Health and Child Care and UNICEF, and has the objective of saving lives, with a strategic focus on leaving no one behind.

“I would also like to applaud the EU for extending capacity-building support to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission as well as contributing immensely to democratic processes in Zimbabwe,” said Professor Mthuli Ncube, the Finance and Economic Development minister.

For the beneficiaries of the support schemes, implementation is key to success.

“In the field of health we have been working with the EU on various support programmes and projects such that this intervention comes at an opportune time when we intend to further enhance our primary health care,” said Dr John Mangwiro the deputy minister of Health and Child Care.

“The level of support is commendable and we anticipate working with the EU on several capacity-building projects,” said Justice Priscilla Chigumba, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson.

The EU also outlined its action plan for Zimbabwe.

“This new fund builds on the previous achievements of the health development fund, a multi-donor fund financed by EU Sweden, United Kingdom and others, strengthening the capacity of the independent commission to deliver on their mandate is one of the strategies of the NDS 1, thus the EU will contribute to enhancing the institutional and technical capacity of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission,” said His Excellency Ambassador Jobts von Kirchmann the European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Apart from the two agreements further financing transactions in green economic growth and governance are also expected to be signed next year.

The financing agreements are part of the European Union’s €148 million budget for Zimbabwe in the next two years.