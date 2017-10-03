Braai inferno reduces two Mercedes Benz vehicles to shells

TWO Mercedes Benz vehicles were reduced to shells after catching fire from a gas stove used by a parent who was having braai, during a prize giving day.

The incident confirmed by Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula occurred at Riverton Academy in Masvingo on Saturday at around 1 PM.

She said police are still investigating the case to figure out what exactly transpired.

“I can confirm receiving a report of fire outbreak at Riverton Academy. One of the parents who were at the school for a prize giving day had a braai for her child using a gas stove. The gas stove allegedly leaked and the fire spread on the grass leading to the burning of two vehicles,” said Insp Mazula.

She identified parent as Ms Nyarai Madenga (28) of Belvedere, Harare.

Insp Mazula said Ms Madenga sustained minor injuries on her hands as she attempted to put out the fire.

The fire, Insp Mazula however, said, spread and burnt two Mercedes Benz vehicles belonging to two other parents.

“She however, rescued her own vehicle from the inferno.”

She said the owners of the two vehicles were some distance from the scene when the incident occurred.

The fire incidents are on the rise in Masvingo. Last month, two houses, one in Eastvale Medium Suburb and another in Mucheke Suburb were gutted by fire, which also destroyed property worth thousands of dollars. – Chronicle