Kariba water levels decline, ‘but won’t affect power generation’

Water levels in Kariba Dam have declined but the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) is projecting the water will sustain Zimbabwe and Zambia until the next rainy season.

There is however hope the development will not impact much on power generation.

According to the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), this has placed the water levels at 6.55 meters above the minimum operating levels of 475.50 metres, translating to over 47 percent of usable or live storage.

“Water levels have declined but it will not affect much power generation for the two countries of Zimbabwe and Zambia. Last year at the same time, the lake was even lower during the same time. The 12 billion cubic meters increase in water allocation announced on June 25 this year will be shared equally between ZESCO of Zambia and ZETDC of Zimbabwe for power generation,” said Zambezi River Water Authority Acting Team Executive, Edward Kabwe.

Kariba dam lies in the Kariba Gorge of the Zambezi river basin between Zambia and Zimbabwe and stands 128 metres tall and 579 metres long.