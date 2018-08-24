Zimbabwe’s Ambassador To Senegal Trudy Stevenson Found Dead

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Senegal Trudy Stevenson has been found dead at her residence in Dakar.

Her official chauffeur reported for work on Friday morning to find her lifeless body. A spokesman for Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Ministerwho who spoke to ZimLive.com confirmed her death, but said a statement would be issued after they had made contact with her next of kin.

Stevenson was born 16 September 1944. She is also a founding member of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) of Zimbabwe and the first white woman to be voted into the MDC National Executive. Stevenson was appointed Zimbabwean Ambassador to Senegal in 2009.

