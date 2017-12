CHINHOYI – Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Nickson Chirinda passed on in a road traffic accident on Saturday night.

The accident happened near Chinhoyi along the at the 117km peg along the Harare-Chirundu highway. Chirinda is suspected to have died on the spot after his vehicle rammed into a haulage truck.

Mourners are gathered at number 30 Angel King Road, Mzari in Chinhoyi.

More: ZBC