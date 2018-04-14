Nothing New About Mnangagwa’s Dispensation: Chamisa

Addressing a rally in Jerera Growth Point in Zaka, MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa said there is nothing new Zanu-PF presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa can offer.

Chamisa said Mnangagwa cannot say he is part of a new dispensation when he was part of the Robert Mugabe administration that ruined Zimbabwe. Said Chamisa:

Some are calling it a new dispensation. Some are saying we have a new leadership. We cannot have a new dispensation with someone who has been around for 38 years who comes and declares they are now new.

Who baptised you? Whatever was done by Mugabe you were also approving it. Him being a pastor, you being a deacon. Now you want to criticise and lie to us saying ‘this church was a bad one it had a bad pastor’ but you were the one endorsing him.

You are not fools people of Zimbabwe. You cannot be lied to or deceived…We hear Mnangagwa saying Zimbabwe is open for business. Who had closed it in the first place?

If he had closed it for 38 years he can only open it for one night because he is used to closing it. So if you give him more time in office he will do what he is used to.