“Mnangagwa’s Wife Must Disclose Where She’s Getting Money To Make Donations” – MDC

MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora has said that first lady Auxilia Mnangagwa must disclose where she is getting money to make donations.

In a tweet, Mwonzora said:

Since the beginning of 2018 alone, first lady Auxilia Mnangagwa visited babies born on New Year at Parirenyatwa Hospital and Harare Hospital where she made donations. She has also visited Hurungwe Children’s Home where she donated foodstuffs and non-food items to the home.

This follows an announcement by Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba in December 2017, that the first lady pledged to donate Christmas food hampers to more than 4 000 underprivileged children at various private and public foster homes throughout the country.

At one time, former first lady Grace Mugabe donated food and clothing items that had been confiscated by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) at a Zanu PF rallyheld in Buhera

