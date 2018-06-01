Mnangagwa meets visiting British MPs

Two British legislators have jetted into the country and immediately met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare this evening.

The two; Katie Hoie, who chairs a group of British legislators in Parliament, and Conor Burns, who is in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, held wide- ranging discussions with Mnangagwa barely 10 minutes after his return from Chegutu where he addressed a rally.

Issues discussed included Zimbabwe’s preparedness to hold the forthcoming harmonised elections, while the legislators welcomed Zimbabwe’s desire to rejoin the Commonwealth which Zimbabwe quit in 2002.

The two British legislators, one from the Labour Party and the other from the Conservatives, said they are impressed with the latest developments in Zimbabwe under the new political dispensation.

The legislators will meet various political parties, church leaders, civic groups and other stake holders.

Tomorrow, they will be in Bulawayo before returning to the UK.