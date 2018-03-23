Gutu says he cannot be fired by an illegitimate MDC-T president

Movement for Democratic Change national spokesman Obert Gutu who was expelled from the party today dismissed the expulsion as null and void saying he cannot be fired by an illegitimate president.

Gutu was expelled from the party together with vice-president Thokozani Khupe and national organising secretary Abednigo Bhebhe by the party’s national council after a seven-hour meeting.

Gutu told Reuters: “We can’t be fired by an illegitimate president. We are the genuine MDC and so the purported expulsion is preposterous, frivolous and thoughtless.”

Gutu is a lawyer but so is party president Nelson Chamisa and secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora, among others.

Khupe and Bhebhe have not yet commented on their expulsion.

The national council also said it is recalling Khupe and Bhebhe from Parliament.

Gutu is not a legislator.

Khupe is currently the leader of the opposition is Parliament.