Chiwenga speaks-out on skin colour illness

The Acting President, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga has poured cold water on social media claims that he is using skin lightening creams, revealing that he suffered a skin cancer disease which affected his skin.

Speaking at the burial of his sister, Mrs Margret Machekabuwe at Machekabuwe farm today, Cde Chiwenga said the illness that he suffered just after last November’s Operation Restore Legacy caused the lightening of his skin, prompting some sections of the media to speculate that he was ‘bleaching.’

“Let me set the record straight in front of the media, some reports have said that I am suffering from bleaching yet it is a skin cancer disease which affected me soon after operation restore legacy,” he said.



Retired General Chiwenga also narrated how her late sister helped him seek traditional medicine to treat the disease.

A war veteran, Retired Lieutenant General Mike Nyambuya, who operated with Mrs Machekabuwe as a war collaborator in Wedza district during the liberation struggle spoke of the role she played during the war and her bravery.

“The history of the liberation struggle in Wedza will not be complete without mentioning the role played by Mai Machekabuwe,” he said.

Mrs Machekabuwe’s burial was attended by several cabinet ministers, senior government and Zanu PF officials, service chiefs and members of the diplomatic corps. – VP