Chiwenga rebukes Jonathan Moyo

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has former Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo for criticising Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration on Twitter.

Addressing guests at a field day held at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Pricabe Farm in Sherwood Block, Kwekwe, Chiwenga urged Zanu-PF supporters not to listen to Moyo whom he labelled as a ranting mad bitter man. Said Chiwenga:

There are those who spend time on social media criticising and saying things out of bitterness and behaving like mad man and juveniles. If you read their rantings, don’t take them seriously. This will never stop us from building the country. Our work will not stop.

